Many tents and shelters flooded as Gaza lashed by torrential rain

Heavy rainfall flooded into makeshift tents sheltering displaced Gazans on Friday and Saturday, worsening their already precarious living conditions and raising health concerns.

United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that "hundreds of tents and makeshift shelters were flooded due to today's intense rains that had a harsh impact on people across Gaza," warning "we fear that thousands of displaced families are now left fully exposed to the harsh weather elements, increased by health and protection concerns."

He further added that aid groups have been working "to provide shelter support and have deployed rapid response teams today and, for many weeks, have been doing everything possible to lessen the impact of anticipated rains on the people of Gaza."

Large swathes of the coastal enclave have been devastated over two years by a war started by Gaza's jihadist rulers on October 7, 2023 with the cross-border incursion that saw the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

A new ceasefire that took effect on October 10 has largely held since, raising hopes for further U.S.-led efforts at stabilization.

U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point plan envisages the eventual rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism with all jihadist elements excluded.