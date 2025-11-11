Masked Israeli settlers attack Palestinians and IDF troops in West Bank

Dozens of masked Israeli settlers launched violent attacks against Palestinians on Tuesday near the villages of Deir Sharaf and Beit Lid, leaving four Palestinians injured, one seriously.

The assailants set fire to a factory in a nearby industrial area, torched two vehicles, and destroyed a sheep pen, according to security sources.

IDF and West Bank Border Police forces were quickly dispatched to the scene to restore order and protect civilians. Several suspects were apprehended on site, while others fled to the Baron Industrial Zone, where another gathering of masked settlers reportedly formed. There, Israeli civilians allegedly attacked IDF soldiers who were deployed to the area, vandalizing a military vehicle.

The IDF strongly condemned the attacks, emphasizing that such actions divert soldiers from their operational duties of securing the area and conducting counterterrorism operations.

The arrested individuals were transferred to Israel Police for further investigation.

Security officials noted that the incident began when settlers arrived in the villages wearing masks. The violence also reportedly involved puncturing the car of an IDF officer stationed nearby. Soldiers used crowd dispersal methods to prevent the escalation from spreading further.

This latest clash highlights the ongoing tensions between settlers and Palestinians in the West Bank, where confrontations continue to erupt despite repeated warnings from Israeli authorities. The IDF confirmed that it is investigating the incident thoroughly to determine accountability and prevent similar events in the future.

Residents in the affected villages described the attack as sudden and alarming, with several families fleeing their homes during the violence.

Local officials and human rights groups have repeatedly called for measures to curb settler violence, citing both safety concerns and the broader impact on community stability.