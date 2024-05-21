Multiple Palestinian gunmen killed during IDF counter-terror op in Jenin

The IDF confirmed it had launched a counter-terror operation in the West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday morning.

The army said a number of hits had been identified during gun battles, with the Palestinian Health Ministry reporting that 7 were killed and over 9 wounded, 2 of them seriously.

The operation is a continuation of IDF activity that began on Friday evening when an Israeli Air Force hit the headquarters of the Jenin battalion of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, in which the terrorist Islam Hamaisa was eliminated.

Dozens of IDF fighters and border police engaged in gun battles for over an hour while targeting terrorist infrastructure in the West Bank hotbed.

A long line of IDF vehicles, including "Panther" and "Wolf" armored personnel carriers (APCs) were spotted entering the city, signaling that the operation was deepening.

Army bulldozers were also seen entering the city. Their purpose would be to demolish houses if a pressure cooker scenario developed in which terrorists holed up inside one of the houses. If the army deepened its activity, the bulldozers would also be used to uncover weapons and explosives that are often buried.

A video on Palestinian social media showed an improvised explosive device being detonated next to an IDF bulldozer.

This is a developing story.