New PA prime minister unveils plan for reform and Gaza reconstruction

Mohammad Mustafa, the incoming Palestinian Authority prime minister, unveiled a comprehensive blueprint aimed at tackling corruption and reconstructing Gaza during his tenure.

The plan, which includes the appointment of a technocratic government and the establishment of an independent trust fund for Gaza's reconstruction, signals Mustafa's commitment to revitalizing the Palestinian Authority.

In a mission statement obtained by The Associated Press, Mustafa outlined his vision for a nonpartisan, technocratic government that prioritizes gaining the trust of the Palestinian people and garnering international support.

Key components of the plan include instituting wide-ranging reforms to combat corruption within PA institutions and seeking to reunify the West Bank and Gaza.

Mustafa emphasized the need for an independent agency to oversee Gaza's recovery and reconstruction, along with an internationally managed trust fund to raise and allocate the necessary funds. However, the plan notably omitted any mention of Hamas, the rival faction to Abbas's Fatah party, raising concerns about the prospects for Palestinian unity.

The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions between Fatah and Hamas, with Fatah accusing Hamas of exacerbating divisions through its actions on October 7. In response, Hamas and other factions have criticized Mustafa's appointment, warning that it could further deepen existing rifts within Palestinian society.

Mustafa also reiterated the PA's commitment to holding presidential and parliamentary elections, although no timetable was provided.

Elections have not been held since 2006, and Abbas, whose mandate expired in 2009, has faced calls for his resignation from a majority of Palestinians.