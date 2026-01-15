Palestinian technocratic committee to be announced this week

US officials provided an update on ongoing efforts in Gaza, revealing that the names of members for the Palestinian technocratic committee are expected to be announced this week.

“This group was very carefully vetted and selected with close collaboration from mediators in Qatar, Turkey, Egypt, the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco,” one official said. “We received extensive input from all sides and conducted a very thorough search to identify the right people.”

Sources indicated that the announcement could coincide with the Davos meetings next week. Invitations have already gone out, with President Donald Trump personally involved in selecting committee members.

Meanwhile, Phase 2 of the plan is moving forward even as Israeli civilian Ran Gvili remains in captivity. Officials emphasized that both sides are acting in good faith to secure his release. “There is still a very good channel of communication,” one official said, noting multiple potential locations for Gvili.

The briefing also mentioned the role of the International Security Force (ISF) and local Palestinian police. “There continues to be great excitement regarding the ISF, but much of the work inside Gaza will be done by local forces, which we consider the most important element of this plan,” an official said.

More details on the ISF are expected in about two weeks, but organizers stressed that all volunteer personnel are in place and ready.

Officials further suggested that decommissioning weapons, rather than full demilitarization, could be pursued. “The terror infrastructure built in Gaza will be destroyed, and heavy weaponry like RPGs, rocket launchers, and missiles will be placed where they cannot be used offensively against Israel,” an official explained.

Turkey was also singled out for praise, with officials noting its influence with Hamas as crucial to the plan. “We hope that as Gaza moves in a positive direction, Turkey and Israel can rebuild their relationship, de-escalate rhetoric, and work toward shared benefits,” one official said.