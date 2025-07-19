On visit to Christian Palestinian town targeted by settler attacks, Huckabee condemns extremist violence

Recommended -

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee paid a visit on Saturday to the Christian Palestinian town of Taybeh in the West Bank, which has been the target of several attacks by extremist Israeli settlers in recent weeks. The official condemned the violence, calling on the attackers to be brought to justice.

"One thing that we strongly agree on is that any desecration to a holy place – it doesn’t matter whether it’s a church, a mosque, or a synagogue – it’s unacceptable," the envoy said in a statement. "To commit an act of sacrilege by desecrating a place that is supposed to be a place of worship, it is an act of terror, and it is a crime. There should be consequences, and it should be harsh consequences because it is one of the last bastions of our civilization, the places where we worship."

"I myself am a Christian, but I would never desecrate a mosque or a synagogue. Those who would worship in a synagogue should never desecrate a church or a mosque, and those who worship in a mosque should never desecrate a church or a synagogue. It’s that simple. And what has happened here is an absolute travesty, and it’s my desire to do everything possible to let the people of this peaceful village know that we will certainly insist that those who carry out acts of terror and violence in Taybeh – or anywhere –- be found and be prosecuted. Not just reprimanded, that’s not enough. People need to pay a price for doing something that destroys that which belongs, not just to other people, but that which belongs to God. That is a sacrilege. It’s against the Holy."

Taybeh has experienced an uptick in assaults and harrassment by Jewish religious extremists, including an alleged arson attack next to the ruins of the Church of St. George.

"I’m very grateful for the conversation that we were able to have here today. It was a very honest, candid conversation, and we heard things that we needed to hear today," said Huckabee. "What we needed to hear were the specifics, exactly what has happened. And we were supplied with information that was very helpful, and it was not general, but it was very definite."

"I have a lot of our staff here from the Embassy who are with me today, and we come to express solidarity with the people who just want to live their lives in peace, be able to go to their own land, be able to go to their place of worship. This is a Christian community, largely, and it’s one that deserves respect and deserves to be treated with dignity. Nothing short of that."