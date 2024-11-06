Over a million children vaccinated against Polio in Gaza

A large-scale polio vaccination campaign in Gaza has successfully administered a total of 1,107,541 vaccinations to children, achieving a coverage rate exceeding 90%.

The Israeli army and COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories) announced that the distribution of doses was segmented by region: 211,170 doses in northern Gaza, 379,361 in the center, and 517,070 in the south.

In recent months, over 355,000 vials of the polio vaccine have been delivered to Gaza, sufficient to immunize more than 4.8 million civilians. Additionally, more than 619,000 doses of vaccines against various diseases have been provided, potentially safeguarding 5.6 million people. This second phase of the vaccination effort necessitated tactical humanitarian pauses and was executed in coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF.

The operation included the entry of specialists into Gaza and the provision of medical and logistical support, including refrigeration equipment essential for vaccine storage.