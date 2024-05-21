PA Prime Minister urges U.S. to pressure Israel to release frozen tax funds

Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa on Tuesday expressed strong satisfaction with recent diplomatic achievements and called for increased U.S. pressure on Israel to release frozen tax revenues and cease counterterrorism activities in Palestinian territories.

During a meeting of the PA government in Ramallah, Mustafa highlighted what he termed the "political harvest" phase, noting the growing international recognition of the state of Palestine and increasing global condemnation of Israeli policies.

“The expansion of the wave of recognition of the countries of the world in the state of Palestine and the international condemnation of the policy of the occupation state and its crimes are significant diplomatic victories,” Mustafa stated.

Majdi Mohammed/AP

The Prime Minister revealed that he recently met with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

During their meeting, Mustafa urged Sullivan to pressure Israel to halt its military operations in the Gaza Strip and stop incursions into Palestinian Authority cities in the West Bank. He also demanded the unfreezing of tax funds that Israel has withheld and called for an end to activities that disrupt Palestinian state institutions.

The frozen tax revenues are a critical financial resource for the PA, which has been struggling with economic challenges exacerbated by ongoing conflicts and political instability. Mustafa emphasized the urgent need for these funds to support the PA's operations and services to its population.

AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Looking ahead, the PA is preparing to present plans at an upcoming conference in Brussels on May 26.

The conference aims to secure financial aid for the Palestinian government, focusing on the post-war reconstruction phase.