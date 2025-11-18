Palestinian Authority accelerates reforms following UN approval of Trump plan

Following the UN Security Council’s adoption of President Trump’s Gaza plan, the Palestinian Authority is moving swiftly to implement reforms aimed at reopening “the path toward a Palestinian state.”

According to Saudi channel ASharq, Ramallah has suspended this month’s payments to prisoners convicted of terrorism, a symbolic measure long demanded by the international community.

President Mahmoud Abbas, 89, has also launched a major institutional overhaul. Last April, a vice-presidential position was created to promote Hussein al-Sheikh, widely expected to succeed Abbas.

This appointment strategically bypasses Aziz Duwaik, president of the Palestinian Legislative Council and a senior Hamas figure, who, under the constitution, would traditionally inherit power.

Abbas has additionally commissioned the drafting of a new constitution, seen as crucial to modernizing institutions and bringing in “fresh blood” at a time when many countries now formally recognize the State of Palestine.

The reforms extend to the security sector, with several senior officers retired as part of a large-scale restructuring. Sources in Ramallah report that the European Union provided a list of civil and security institutions in need of deep reform to ensure transparency and eliminate entrenched corruption.

Regarding the contentious payments to prisoners’ families, only 1,600 families will now receive direct salaries. The remaining recipients will be compensated through a social points system similar to Israel’s social security framework.

These changes are driven not just by internal willpower but also by international pressure. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have conditioned the resumption of financial aid on meaningful reforms, while Washington has made reopening the Palestinian Authority’s offices contingent on structural transformation.