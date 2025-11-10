Palestinian Authority finance minister dismissed over unauthorized prisoner payments

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has dismissed Finance Minister Omar Bitar following the discovery of unauthorized payments to Palestinian prisoners, according to The Times of Israel.

Sources familiar with the matter said an internal investigation found that Bitar had authorized payments using an old system, which calculated allowances based on detention length rather than the social criteria mandated under the current framework.

The official Wafa news agency announced on Monday that Istifan Salameh, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, would replace Bitar, though no specific reasons were provided for the ministerial change.

The dismissal comes months after Abbas issued a decree in February abolishing the controversial “pay-to-slay” system, which has been widely criticized by Israel, the United States, and several Arab and European countries for rewarding attacks against Israelis.

Under the new system, financial support is strictly tied to the economic circumstances of prisoners’ families.

The Times of Israel reports that while most payments under the old system were halted, a small number of families continued receiving allowances. This apparent circumvention reportedly angered Abbas, who is keen to demonstrate his commitment to reform and maintain good standing with international partners.

Observers see Bitar’s removal as part of Abbas’s broader effort to strengthen the credibility of his government amid mounting diplomatic pressure and scrutiny over financial practices within the Palestinian Authority.