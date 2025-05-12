Palestinian Authority lifts ban on Al Jazeera

Ahead of Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas's visit to Saudi Arabia, the Al Jazeera bureau chief in Ramallah said that the ban on the Qatari channel will be lifted in Palestinian-controlled areas.

"Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has decided to lift the ban on the Al Jazeera network and allow its crews to resume work in the Palestinian territories starting tomorrow morning," bureau chief Waleed Omari said on Monday.

This comes after the PA suspended the channel on January 1, alleging it had incited amid the Palestinian security counterterrorism operations in the northern West Bank, particularly Jenin.