Palestinian Authority President Abbas halts payments to terrorists

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas ordered the cessation of payments to the families of terrorist prisoners and "martyrs" on Monday, aiming to appease the US and Europe over the "pay-for-slay" policy.

Western supporters of the PA have suggested another policy, one of social security points and benefits.

Such a step would make him "more acceptable" to the Trump administration, which has taken a hard line against entities that support terrorism, halting nearly all foreign aid.

A senior official in Ramallah told i24NEWS that this step, while aimed at appeasing foreign powers, exposes Abbas to serious internal problems.