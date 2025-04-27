Palestinian leader Abbas names a deputy seen as a likely successor

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas named close confidant Hussein al-Sheikh as his deputy and likely successor on Saturday, the Palestine Liberation Organization said.

The step is widely understood to represent a bid to assuage doubts over a Palestinian leadership amid a long-brewing a crisis of legitimacy, especially as Abbas hopes to play a major role in postwar Gaza.

The 89-year-old Abbas has headed the PLO and the Palestinian Authority (PA) since the death of veteran leader Yasser Arafat in 2004, and is now in the 20th year of a four-year presidential term.

The new vice president would succeed Abbas in a caretaker capacity if the president dies or becomes incapacitated.

Al-Sheikh, 64, is a veteran politician who has held a series of top positions over decades, most recently as the secretary-general of the PLO’s executive committee for the past three years.

He spent 11 years in Israeli prisons in his youth and is a veteran of the Palestinian security force.

The PLO is a rival of the Hamas, the jihadist group that won the last national elections in 2006. Hamas seized control of Gaza from Abbas’s forces in 2007, and reconciliation attempts have repeatedly failed.