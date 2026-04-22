Report: 8 Palestinians injured in arson attack by settler extremists

Israeli police on Wednesday said they opened an inquiry into Palestinian reports that Jewish extremists set ablaze a home and two cars in the northern West Bank village of Beit Imrin the previous day. Eight people were reportedly injured in the attack.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said one person was treated for first-degree burns and seven other people, including an infant, for smoke inhalation.

There's been a hike in attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank by extremist Jewish settlers in recent months, drawing condemnation from Israeli officials.

The IDF's chief of staff Eyal Zamir called for action against settler violence, urging “all authorities in the country to act against this phenomenon and stop it before it is too late.”

Late on Tuesday, IDF troops were dispatched to Beit Imrin “following a report of a house and vehicles being set on fire in the area.” Security camera footage posted to social media shows hooded attackers hurling flaming objects at the home.

Saying that police launched an investigation, the IDF added that it “strongly condemns events of this type and will continue to work to enforce law and order in the area.”

On Tuesday, two Palestinians were killed in clashes with settlers in the West Bank in what authorities say are circumstances under investigation.

The IDF said troops were deployed to the al‑Mughayyir area after reports that rocks were hurled at an Israeli vehicle carrying civilians and a ​reserve soldier, who exited the car and opened fire at the assailants.

Upon arrival, soldiers worked to disperse what the military described ⁠as a violent confrontation.

The military said it was aware of claims that two Palestinians were killed and others were wounded, adding that the incident was under review.