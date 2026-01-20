Report: Hamas leaders preparing to leave Gaza under ceasefire phase II

Several senior Hamas political and military figures are reportedly preparing to leave the Gaza Strip as part of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, according to sources cited by the Saudi newspaper A-Sharq Al-Awsat.

The reports suggest that the planned departures would take place under organized arrangements and in coordination with Hamas leadership based outside the territory.

According to one Hamas source, the move would be voluntary and conducted with the full approval of the organization’s external leadership.

The source said preparations are underway for a “safe exit” for prominent officials, with Turkey mentioned as one of the potential destinations for some of those leaving Gaza.

Another source familiar with internal discussions indicated that the proposed departures are not universally accepted within Hamas.

While some senior figures are said to support the move, others- particularly commanders affiliated with the group’s military wing—are reportedly opposed and have made clear they intend to remain inside the Gaza Strip.

Sources in Gaza said that if the plan moves forward, the departures would likely be long-term, lasting several years.

Those leaving would not all relocate to the same country, but instead disperse across multiple locations abroad, reducing their visible presence in Gaza while maintaining roles within the organization.

However, a senior Hamas official currently living outside Gaza denied that such discussions have taken place. Speaking to A-Sharq Al-Awsat, the official said that the idea of leaders or commanders leaving the Strip “was not raised at all,” casting doubt on the reports and highlighting internal contradictions surrounding the issue.

