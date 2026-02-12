Report: Trump to unveil multi-billion dollar Gaza reconstruction plan

President Donald Trump is set to launch a multi-billion-dollar initiative to rebuild Gaza and deploy a U.N.-authorized stabilization force, according to a report by Reuters citing senior U.S. officials.

The announcement will take place at the inaugural meeting of Trump’s Board of Peace next week.

The summit, scheduled for February 19 in Washington, is expected to include delegations from at least 20 countries, with several heads of state attending, Reuters reports. The centerpiece of the initiative is the International Stabilization Force, which will deploy thousands of troops from participating nations to maintain security and support a fragile ceasefire in Gaza.

The force marks the next phase of Trump’s Gaza plan, first outlined in September. In the first phase, a ceasefire brokered in October led to Hamas releasing hostages and Israel freeing detained Palestinians.

A central challenge remains disarming Hamas fighters, who have resisted giving up their weapons. Under the new plan, militants who agree to peaceful coexistence and surrender their arms will receive amnesty, while those wishing to leave Gaza will be offered safe passage to other countries.

The summit will also review the progress of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, which assumed civil governance from Hamas earlier this year.

Officials told Reuters that updates will include humanitarian aid, policing, and day-to-day administration.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not attend in person, opting instead to participate remotely in the AIPAC conference. He met Trump earlier this week in Washington, focusing on urgent U.S.-Iran negotiations, and signed Israel on as a member of the Board of Peace. Netanyahu’s absence leaves Israel’s representation at the Gaza summit unclear, even as Arab and Muslim leaders, including representatives from Turkey and Qatar, are expected to attend.