Security forces continue operation in Jenin, eliminate terrorists with explosives

IDF fighters, Shin Bet operatives, MGB fighters, and undercover units are actively continuing their operation in Jenin to dismantle terrorist infrastructures in the area.

The operation has led to exchanges of fire with armed individuals, resulting in the elimination of several terrorists, including two who had thrown explosives at the forces.

During the operation, security forces have confiscated military equipment and uncovered explosive charges that were planted under axles, intended to harm the troops.

In a recent incident on Tuesday, a gunman was identified entering the government hospital in Jenin and using it as a shelter.

This act is seen as another instance of armed individuals in Jenin exploiting humanitarian infrastructure, including hospitals, as hiding places and shelters.

The operation is a continuation of IDF activity that began on Friday evening when an Israeli Air Force hit the headquarters of the Jenin battalion of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, in which the terrorist Islam Hamaisa was eliminated