Settlers torch home in Burqin; five Palestinians injured in West Bank clashes

Tensions flared overnight in the village of Burqin in the West Bank as violent clashes broke out between Jewish extremists and Palestinian residents, leaving at least five Palestinians injured, according to local sources.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said it is investigating the reports of violence, including claims that extremists set fire to a home while its occupants were still inside.

According to eyewitnesses, dozens of Israeli settlers entered Burqin, throwing stones and igniting a house believed to have been inhabited at the time.

The village is the hometown of the Palestinian attacker who fatally shot Tzeela Gez, an Israeli woman en route to a maternity ward, last week.

The latest unrest comes on the heels of similar violence at the end of last week, during which Jewish extremists allegedly torched five homes and several vehicles in the same village. Those incidents unfolded while IDF engineering units were in Burqin mapping out the homes of suspects involved in the deadly shooting—part of a routine procedure before potential demolitions.

Authorities have admitted that the latest escalation could have been anticipated, citing a pattern of retaliatory attacks by Jewish extremists on Palestinian villages following acts of terrorism. “We’ve managed to prevent more serious violence,” a security official said, while acknowledging the challenge in curbing settler attacks.

Despite the recurring nature of these incidents, no arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed against any of the perpetrators thus far. The IDF and other security forces have since increased their presence in and around Burqin in an effort to prevent further escalation.

Human rights groups and political leaders have criticized the lack of accountability, warning that the growing frequency of settler violence risks igniting wider unrest in the region.