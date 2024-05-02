Shin Bet foil terror plot in the West Bank, arrests 3 PIJ operatives

Israel's national security agency, the Shin Bet, has announced the arrest of three Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists from the village of Ya'bad, who were planning substantial terror attacks in the West Bank.

The trio aimed to carry out bombings using remote-controlled explosives targeting IDF soldiers in the area.

In a joint operation conducted in January, Shin Bet and IDF forces apprehended the suspects, identified as Ahmad Talib Khalid Abu Bakr (29), Ibrahim Abd Alrahim Jabar Abu Bakr (29), and A'bada Mansour Mohammad Abu Bakr (19), all hailing from Ya'bad. The older two Abu Bakrs were described as senior PIJ operatives within the village.

The investigation revealed that the terrorists were operating under the direction of the PIJ headquarters in Lebanon. Authorities seized operational explosives during the arrests, indicating the advanced stage of their plans.

Ahmad and Ibrahim were found to be in clandestine communication with the PIJ headquarters in Lebanon, receiving funds through cryptocurrency and other means. Furthermore, they were involved in manufacturing remote-detonating explosives for use against IDF forces.

IDF Spokesperson

A'bada, the youngest member of the cell, was recruited by Ibrahim and assisted in the production of explosives under his guidance. All three suspects have been indicted in the Military Court in the West Bank.

The Shin Bet emphasized the significance of this operation, highlighting the PIJ's efforts to orchestrate attacks in the northern Samaria area by recruiting operatives within the West Bank.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment, along with the IDF, to combat terrorism and protect both IDF forces and Israeli civilians from such threats.