Smotrich: "No funds will be transferred to the PA until further notice"

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich sent an urgent letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday in which he demanded a response to actions taken by the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Smotrich outlined six steps that Netanyahu needed to take, writing that in the last government meeting he and other ministers voiced a clear demand to take punitive measures against the PA. He accused the PA of trying to obtain unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state from foreign states, and cited its legal battle at The Hague trying to force Israel to end its war in Gaza.

The government meeting in question took place before the announcement by the ICC chief prosecutor on Monday to seek international arrest warrants for the prime minister and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Smotrich's letter was made public after the declaration by Spain, Norway and Ireland to recognize a Palestinian state by the end of May.

In the letter, Smotrich said the government had been trying to delay the punitive measures, saying he was told "it's not the right timing."

"I do not intend to allow bureaucrats to downplay the issue! There is an urgent need for an immediate response that will exact a significant toll from the ICC for its actions, deter it and other countries, and stop the momentum."

Smotrich called for the West Bank planning committee to approve ten thousand housing units in the settlement of Shiloh.

He demanded that a settlement be established as retaliation for each unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, saying he has already ordered his office to prepare a draft with three strategic settlements that he wants to see approved as a response to the decision by Norway, Spain and Ireland.

Third, he called for the cabinet to cancel the Norwegian Outline that was approved several months ago in retaliation for its recognition of a Palestinian state.

Smotrich said that a long-delayed proposal to strengthen settlement in the West Bank, which was postponed due to the outbreak of the war, should be adopted immediately and that he would identify the necessary funds in the budget for it.

The Finance Minister also called to cancel all privileges given to Palestinian Authority officials which are exercised at West Bank crossings and to impose additional economic sanctions on senior PLO officials and their families.

Finally, he announced a freeze on transferring tax funds to the Palestinian Authority until further notice. This move will prevent the PA from being able to pay salaries, and has been a method used by Israel in the past.