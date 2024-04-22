Terrorist behind killing of Israeli teen Benjamin Achimeir arrested in West Bank

Iseali security agency Shin Bet, Israeli police and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday reported arresting Ahmed Duavsha, 21, in a joint operation in the town of Duma near Nablus in the West Bank.

Duavsha is believed to be the terrorists who on April 12 killed an Israeli Benjamin Achimeir, 14.

The joint statement by the Israeli security forces said Dawabsha “implicated himself” in the attack near the outpost of Malachei Shalom during an initial interrogation.

Shin Bet stated there were significant developments in the investigation during the past days leading to the arrest.

Achimeir went missing while shepherding in the West Bank on April 12. His body was found a day later.