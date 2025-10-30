“The ceasefire holds, but Hamas still rules by fear,” say Gaza residents to i24NEWS

Nearly a month after a ceasefire took effect between Israel and Hamas, life in the Gaza Strip remains tense and unpredictable, with sporadic clashes reported and ongoing violations by the militant group.

While the ceasefire has largely held, residents report living under the constant threat of Hamas’s brutal rule.

i24NEWS spoke exclusively with two Gaza residents, who were given pseudonyms and had their faces blurred to protect their identities. One, living in northern Gaza under Hamas control, described the continued hardships for civilians.

“Our daily life hasn’t improved as much as we feel it should, especially here in Gaza City. My children want fresh food, for two years, they haven’t eaten fresh meat, eggs, or milk. We are now in a state of stagnation, waiting for the implementation of Trump’s plan,” said Ibtisam, a Gaza City resident.

Residents emphasized that while not all Gazans support Hamas, the group has imposed strict control, carrying out public executions and targeting dissenters.

“Hamas came out of its tunnels, hospitals, and hiding places and now dominates the streets. Anyone who speaks against them is threatened with death. They attack families, opponents, journalists, and activists, no one is spared,” said Khaled, a resident of southern Gaza under partial IDF oversight.

Both residents acknowledged the role of the ceasefire mediator.

“Honestly, this is a moment to thank President Trump, from the bottom of my heart. Without his presence, the war would not have stopped,” Ibtisam said.

Despite the ceasefire, Gazans continue to live under daily threats from Hamas, which has continued to hunt opponents, publicly execute dissidents, and spread fear to maintain control.

“I’m appealing to Israel and the international community: safe zones are the best solution for us because Hamas will never surrender its weapons or leave Gaza. They keep their sword hanging over our necks,” Khaled said.

Residents expressed cautious hope for a future of coexistence with Israel if extremists are removed from Gaza.

“I hope Trump’s plan succeeds and that we can move into a new era of peace and coexistence. Peace is one of the names of God in Islam. I pray that we may one day live in it, and that it stays with us,” Ibtisam said.

Both Ibtisam and Khaled described Hamas as a terrorist organization responsible for the October 7th attacks and urged that areas under its control be freed to allow civilians to live safely outside the framework of ongoing conflict.