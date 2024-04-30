The Weeknd donates $2 million to provide food aid for Gazans

Canadian singer The Weeknd, known for his philanthropic endeavors, has once again extended a helping hand to the people of Gaza by donating $2 million through his XO humanitarian fund.

This generous contribution, facilitated in collaboration with the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), aims to provide essential food supplies to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

This recent donation follows The Weeknd's previous act of generosity last December when he donated $2.5 million, which enabled the financing of 820 tonnes of food, equivalent to four million meals. This earlier contribution provided sustenance to 173,000 Palestinians for two weeks.

The $2 million donation is expected to have a significant impact, allowing for the delivery of 18 million loaves of bread and providing nourishment for over 157,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

In addition to his efforts in Gaza, The Weeknd has been actively involved in various charitable initiatives. He recently appealed to his fans to support the population of Gaza and also contributed to a Los Angeles-based organization aimed at aiding homeless students.

Abel Tesfaye, known professionally as The Weeknd, was appointed as a goodwill ambassador for the WFP in 2021. Through his foundation, he has raised significant funds for humanitarian causes, including $2.5 million for Ethiopia.