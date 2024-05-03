Trinidad and Tobago officially recognizes Palestine as a state

Trinidad and Tobago has officially recognized the State of Palestine, becoming the third Caribbean nation to do so following Barbados and Jamaica.

The decision, announced by the country's Cabinet, highlights its unwavering support for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and its commitment to a two-state solution for achieving lasting peace in the region.

The move reflects the country's long-standing advocacy for Palestinian rights and its belief in the necessity of a two-state solution as the most viable path to peace and security.

With this decision, Trinidad and Tobago joins the ranks of 141 other nations that have formally recognized Palestine, thereby contributing to the global acknowledgment of Palestinian sovereignty.