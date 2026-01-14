Trump expected to announce ‘Phase 2’ in Gaza today

US President Donald Trump is expected on Wednesday to announce the launch of Phase 2 of his Gaza plan, including the establishment of a Peace Board and the formation of a Palestinian technocratic government to temporarily administer the territory, sources familiar with the details told i24NEWS.

The move comes as Hamas continues to violate the ceasefire on a daily basis and with one hostage still believed to be held in the Gaza Strip.

Despite the unresolved hostage situation, the Trump administration appears determined to advance its post-war governance and reconstruction framework.

Two weeks ago, President Trump met in Florida with the family of Ran Gvili, the final remaining hostage in Gaza, and pledged to work toward the return of his body. However, the administration has not linked progress on the hostage issue to a suspension of its broader Gaza initiative.

Trump’s vision for Gaza, frequently described by the president as transforming the enclave into a “prosperous Riviera of the Middle East," has drawn significant skepticism, particularly as Hamas continues to refuse disarmament, a key condition outlined in the administration’s peace plan announced last October.

Under Phase 2, a Palestinian technocratic government would be formed to manage Gaza’s civilian affairs, including sanitation, infrastructure, and education, according to the sources. The initiative also includes the creation of a Peace Board, which would provide strategic oversight and international coordination.

Former UN Middle East envoy and former Bulgarian foreign minister Nickolay Mladenov is expected to serve as a senior representative within the framework, acting as a liaison between the Palestinian technocratic body and the Peace Board, which would include senior international figures.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One earlier this week, Trump said the board would include “the most important leaders from the most important countries,” without naming participants.

The announcement is also expected to outline initial steps toward stabilizing Gaza and making it safe for civilians, ahead of longer-term reconstruction efforts aimed at turning the territory into a regional economic and technological hub. Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner played central roles in shaping the plan.

One major element of the plan remains unresolved: the formation of an International Stabilization Force tasked with maintaining order in Gaza.

According to officials familiar with the discussions, the Trump administration has not yet finalized which countries would contribute troops, citing concerns among potential participants about being perceived as an occupying force and the risk of attacks by Hamas.

U.S. officials have privately acknowledged that Hamas’s continued influence in Gaza complicates reconstruction efforts and the establishment of a new governing authority. Nonetheless, the administration believes the militant group’s control will eventually erode.

On Sunday, Hamas announced that it would dissolve its current governing structure once the technocratic administration formally takes office.