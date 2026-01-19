Board of Peace faces growing int'l resistance, European support falters

U.S. President Trump has hailed his proposed “Board of Peace” as “one of the most legendary councils ever,” claiming that “everyone wants to be on it.” But reporting on Monday suggests the initiative is already facing mounting opposition and may be at risk of unraveling before it formally begins.

The American-led proposal, intended to address global conflicts including Gaza, has drawn criticism following the disclosure of a preliminary list of invited leaders, among them Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The inclusions have sparked unease not only in Israel but increasingly across Europe and the broader Western alliance.

While earlier reports suggested that some Western leaders were weighing participation, the first clear sign of European retreat has now emerged.

An official at France’s Élysée Palace told i24NEWS that President Emmanuel Macron is expected to decline the invitation, citing concerns that the initiative would undermine existing United Nations institutions.

Senior Western diplomatic sources described a growing atmosphere of skepticism and alarm within European capitals. “In Brussels and across the European Union, everyone is very nervous and skeptical,” one source said, pointing to uncertainty over the council’s proposed composition and the broader direction of U.S. foreign policy under the Trump administration.

According to the diplomats, controversy surrounding Washington’s stance on issues such as Greenland has further eroded confidence. “These disputes certainly do not contribute to trust,” one official noted.

One senior source dismissed the initiative as a “one-man show,” questioning whether any European government could credibly participate in a body lacking institutional safeguards. “It is difficult to see how European countries can accept a framework with no checks and balances, no clear rules, and no anchoring in existing international structures,” the diplomat said.

Following France’s expected rejection, other governments are now reassessing their positions. According to one diplomatic official, the scope of the proposal has raised additional red flags. “This is no longer just about Israel or Gaza,” the source said.

“The Board of Peace charter, as currently presented, would cover every conflict situation worldwide. That forces countries to carefully examine its legal, political, and strategic implications.”