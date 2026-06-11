An Israeli officer was seriously wounded and a non-commissioned officer sustained light injuries on Thursday after an explosive device detonated during an IDF counterterrorism operation in Jenin, the military said.

According to the IDF, the explosion occurred while Israeli security forces were conducting operational activity in the area. Both soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

The military said the families of the injured soldiers have been notified.

The incident comes amid ongoing Israeli counterterrorism operations in the northern West Bank, particularly in and around Jenin, which has remained a focal point for militant activity in recent months.

Earlier this month, Israeli security forces, operating alongside the Shin Bet security agency, arrested two suspects allegedly involved in terrorist activities targeting both Israeli civilians and IDF troops in the Jenin and al-Yamun areas.

According to Israeli security officials, one of the suspects was affiliated with a terrorist network in Jenin that had been dismantled during Operation Iron Wall. The suspect was allegedly involved in raising funds to support terrorist activities.

The two suspects were transferred to Israeli security forces for further questioning as investigations into their activities continue.

Israeli forces have intensified operations in the Jenin area in recent months as part of broader efforts to dismantle militant infrastructure and prevent planned attacks against Israeli targets.