U.S. calls push for legalizing West Bank settlements 'dangerous and reckless'

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday said legalizing Israeli settler outposts in the West Bank would be "dangerous and reckless."

The statement comes after The Times of Israel reported about Israel's finance minister quest to legalize 68 illegal outposts in the West Bank, marking "one of the most dramatic expansions" for the settlement movement in decades.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

"These reports about directives to support illegal outposts in the West Bank, we believe that to be dangerous and reckless," stated the State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel in a daily briefing.

Washington opposes the settlements and believes they violate international law, he added. The U.S. "will continue to urge Israeli officials to refrain from taking actions to fund outposts that have long been illegal under Israeli law," concluded Patel.

Washington on Friday imposed sanctions on an ally of Israel's far-right national security minister and two entities that raised money for Israeli men accused of settler violence.

Earlier in March, in the largest land seizure since 1993, Smotrich declared 1,976 acres of land in the Jordan Valley on the territory of the West Bank as state land.