U.S. national reportedly killed by IDF fire during West Bank riot
The Israeli military said it was looking into the reports of a foreign national killed as its troops acted against an instigator of the riot who was hurling rocks at IDF troops
A U.S. citizen taking part in a riot in the West Bank died on Friday after being shot in the head by Israel Defense Forces troops, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, naming the deceased as Aysenur Ezgi Eygi.
The Israeli military said it was looking into the reports of a foreign national killed as its troops acted against an instigator of the riot who was hurling rocks at IDF troops.
