U.S. soldier critically wounded in Gaza aid pier operation

Three United States soldiers received non-combat wounds in the Gaza Strip humanitarian aid operation, the Central Command (CENTCOM) deputy commander Brad Cooper stated.

“Three injuries, two were very minor injuries and those individuals returned to duty. One individual is undergoing care at a local Israeli hospital,” Cooper told reporters during a Thursday Pentagon briefing.

U.S. CENTCOM

One service member was reportedly critically wounded. This is the first incident the U.S. troops sustain wounds in the operation to bring humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, amid the Israel-Hamas war and the ongoing Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) ground operation in the Strip.

The soldier was "working on the staging platform two miles off the coast of Gaza, where trucks filled with aid packages are driven from cargo ships onto Army watercraft," defense officials told USNI News. At the time of the incident, the roll-on roll-off cargo ship MV Benevides was attached to the platform.

The pier has been in operation since last week, providing vital humanitarian aid to Gaza. Trucks are loaded in Cyprus and sail to the staging area off the coast of the Strip.

From there, the trucks drive on to U.S. Army watercraft and sail to the pier anchored to the beach in Gaza. After arrival, the humanitarian supplies are processed in a marshaling area before going to various warehouses and distribution points.

“In the last several days, we’ve delivered over a million pounds of aid into the hands of Palestinians. We can all feel good about that,” said Cooper in the same statement.

According to CENCTCOM, since the beginning of the operation and until Wednesday, its personnel delivered 820.5 metric tons of humanitarian aid from the sea to the beach transfer point.