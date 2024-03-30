U.S. welcomes 'revitalization' of Palestinian Authority

Washington welcomes the nomination of a new Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet, in the hope this would constitute a step toward the body's revitalization, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

"A revitalized PA is essential to delivering results for the Palestinian people in both the West Bank and Gaza and establishing the conditions for stability in the broader region," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The U.S. "looks forward to working with the new cabinet to promote peace, security, and prosperity and will be engaging this new government to deliver on credible reforms," the spokesman added.

The new head of PA government Mohammad Mustafa is known seasoned economist and former senior government official. He has doctorate in economics from George Washington University and a tenure at the World Bank spanning 15 years.