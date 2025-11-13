UAE refuses to join Gaza stabilization force over Qatari, Turkish influence

The United Arab Emirates has voiced strong reservations over the growing involvement of Qatari and Turkish elements in post-war Gaza reconstruction efforts, warning that their participation could empower groups tied to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.

“There are elements belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood who are taking a central place in the plan to reconstruct Gaza,” a source familiar with Abu Dhabi’s position told i24NEWS.

As a result, the UAE announced this week that it will not participate in the planned multinational ISF stabilization force expected to deploy in Gaza.

Anwar Gargash, adviser to the UAE presidency, explained during the Strategic Discussion Forum in Abu Dhabi that “the UAE does not yet see a clear framework for the stabilization force, and in such circumstances it will probably not participate in such a force.”

Despite its withdrawal from the security component, the UAE intends to remain involved in Gaza’s post-conflict recovery, focusing primarily on humanitarian aid, reconstruction, and institutional support.

“The Emirates will focus on humanitarian aid, reconstruction, and assistance in establishing an effective government,” another source told i24NEWS, adding that Abu Dhabi could still provide logistical support to the ISF force. “Despite concerns about the involvement of Hamas-supporting elements, the goal is to create something new in Gaza — a different reality.”

Meanwhile, in Israel, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sharply criticized international efforts to place Gaza under multinational control, warning that transferring security responsibilities to countries like Qatar and Turkey would endanger Israel’s safety.

“The transfer of security control in Gaza to multinational forces, some of which are hostile like Turkey, endangers Israel's security,” Bennett said in a statement. “The transfer of control of our destiny to Hamas-funding Qatar and Erdogan is Oslo on steroids.”

Bennett called for full transparency from the Israeli government regarding any agreements related to Gaza, asserting that “the State of Israel is not a protectorate.”

He warned that Israel must retain the freedom to act militarily at all times to prevent future threats.

The debate underscores deep divisions among regional powers and within Israel over how to shape Gaza’s future, balancing humanitarian needs, political stability, and security concerns in the aftermath of one of the most devastating conflicts in the region’s recent history.