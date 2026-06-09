UK and allies sanction networks they say are financing settler violence in West Bank

The UK, alongside Canada, France, Norway, Australia, and New Zealand, imposed coordinated sanctions Monday on networks financing and enabling settler violence in the occupied West Bank. The announcement was made by UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper in a statement to Parliament.

These sanctions are imposed under the UK’s Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations. Among the entities sanctioned are the Farms Association, which they say provides financial and organizational support to settler farms and outposts linked to violence and forced displacement. Those designated face asset freezes and, where appropriate, travel bans and director disqualifications.

For the first time, the UK also issued explicit official guidance advising British businesses against economic and financial activity in Israeli settlements, while reaffirming continued support for trade with Israel within 1967 lines.

Wholeheartedly disapproving of this announcement, the Israeli Foreign Ministry released a statement on X, condemning the action.

In the statement, they wrote that Israel firmly rejects the "disgraceful" measures adopted by the foreign governments (including the ban of Minister Bezalel Smotrich from France). They said that these sanctions are an attempt to impose a political stance "regarding the right of Jews to live in the Land of Israel and concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict - camouflaged as measures against violence."

The post then went on to call out these countries for failing to combat "rampant" antisemitism within their own borders and say these types of anti-Israeli policies only serve to fuel that antisemitism.

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The UK also announced an additional $1.3 million for humanitarian demining in Gaza, on top of $5.3 million already contributed, and at least $13.4 million in financial and technical assistance to the Palestinian Authority in 2026, to help sustain frontline services including healthcare.

Cooper said the measures targeted those "fueling this violence" in the West Bank and warned that further action would follow if the situation does not improve. She is also expected to attend the Palestinian Donor Group meeting in Paris in July.