UN accuses Israel of deepening 'apartheid-like' conditions in the West Bank

The United Nations has accused Israel of deepening what it describes as discriminatory and segregative policies toward Palestinians in the West Bank, warning that conditions there are increasingly resembling an “apartheid system.”

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said Palestinians in the West Bank are facing a “systematic erosion” of basic rights.

He pointed to restrictions on freedom of movement, unequal access to land and resources, and differing legal and administrative frameworks as factors contributing to what he characterized as severe discrimination.

“We are seeing a gradual suffocation of Palestinian rights, alongside segregation and discrimination that recall apartheid systems from history,” Türk said, urging the international community to take action to halt and reverse these trends.

The allegations echo longstanding criticisms from international organizations and human rights groups, which have repeatedly challenged Israeli policies in the West Bank, including settlement expansion, security measures, and ongoing clashes on the ground.

Israel strongly rejects the apartheid characterization, arguing that its policies are driven by security concerns rather than racial or ethnic discrimination.