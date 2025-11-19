US accelerates formation of int'l Gaza force, first troops expected early 2026

The United States has launched an accelerated effort to assemble the new international stabilization force (ISF) for Gaza, only hours after the UN Security Council approved the resolution authorizing its deployment.

According to a senior U.S. official who spoke to i24NEWS, the first troops in the multinational force are expected to arrive in the Gaza Strip in early 2026, signaling the beginning of the most significant international security mission in Gaza’s history.

The official confirmed that five countries have already expressed initial interest in contributing forces to the ISF.

While he declined to identify all of them, another American official involved in the discussions said that Azerbaijan and Indonesia are currently the most likely to participate. The force is expected to include a mix of infantry, engineering, intelligence, and policing units tailored to Gaza’s post-war stability needs.

Despite the rapid political momentum, operational preparations remain at an early stage. Training programs for the force have not yet begun, and significant work remains to secure the extensive funding required to operate and sustain the ISF inside Gaza.

The mission is expected to require major logistical infrastructure, a substantial headquarters presence, and coordination with international aid agencies working on reconstruction.

A diplomatic source told i24NEWS that the United States has approached several Arab states, as well as multiple European countries, to support the mission financially and logistically. Washington views broad participation as essential to ensuring legitimacy and long-term stability for the force on the ground.

The ISF is envisioned as a core pillar of Gaza’s post-war framework, responsible for securing key areas, preventing the re-emergence of armed groups, and supporting the reestablishment of civil governance. Its deployment represents a major shift toward an internationally backed stabilization architecture, reflecting global concern over the region’s long-term security.

If timelines hold, early 2026 will mark the first arrival of multinational forces in the Strip, ushering in a new phase of international involvement in Gaza’s future.