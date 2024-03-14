The US is expected to announce sanctions on two Israeli outposts in the West Bank and three settlers deemed “extremists,” according to a report in Axios Wednesday.

Citing three unnamed US officials, Axios said that these outposts have been used for bases by radical Israeli settlers for attacks on Palestinians.

The sanctions are set to be enacted as early as Thursday, representing an expansion in the scope of US punishment for settler violence as these are the first sanctions against an entity and not against individuals.

These outposts ostensibly provided logistical support for radical settlers committing acts of violence against Palestinians.

Bank accounts and assets held in the US of the three individuals and two outposts will be frozen. They will also be barred from using the US banking system in the future, and from receiving a visa to travel to the US.

Last December, the US announced sanctions on several settlers deemed to be extremist. In the aftermath, their banks in Israel froze their accounts to avoid unwanted penalties in the American banking system by US authorities.

The UK later followed the US example and imposed similar sanctions.

This comes after increasing rhetoric by the Biden administration against Israel's right-wing government, which includes ultra-Orthodox and far-right politicians.

The US is also concerned that the Israel-Hamas war will stoke tensions between the Israeli and Palestinian civilians living in the West Bank.

There were several incidents of revenge attacks by Israeli settlers after terrorist attacks last year, including incidents in Huwara and Turmus Ayya where Palestinians lost their lives.

Turmus Ayya is a relatively wealthy village with a significant population of American-Palestinians.