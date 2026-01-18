US invites India and Pakistan to join peace effort on Gaza

The United States has invited both India and Pakistan to participate in a new “Board of Peace” initiative, launched by President Donald Trump to address global conflicts, starting with the crisis in Gaza.

A senior Indian government official confirmed that New Delhi received the invitation, though India has not yet announced whether it will join.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its Prime Minister has also received the invitation and reaffirmed that Islamabad “will remain engaged with international efforts for peace and security in Gaza.”

The initiative, reportedly extended to around 60 countries, comes amid differing regional and global pressures.

Several countries, including Jordan, Greece, Cyprus, and Pakistan, have confirmed they received invitations, while Canada, Turkey, Egypt, Paraguay, Argentina, and Albania were previously reported as invited. The full list of participating nations has not been made public.