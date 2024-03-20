Watchdog accuses Red Cross of links to PA's 'pay-for-slay' policy

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), an Israel-based nongovernmental organization and media watchdog group, accused International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) of facilitating the Palestinian Authority's (PA) 'pay-for-slay' policy by assisting in salary payments to the security prisoners.

The group's founder and director Itamar Marcus told i24NEWS that the Red Cross is mentioned in the PA's documentation and the organization "cannot claim that they're unaware of what they're facilitating."

He said that the head of PA's prisoners' affairs stressed it was problematic Israel has been preventing the ICRC access to the Palestinian prisoners in the West Bank since the October 7 attack as the Red Cross is supposed to provide the prisoners with the main documents.

AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed

"Prisoners need these documents every three months to confirm that they're still in prison. There's no way that the Red Cross is visiting prisoners around the world every three months, they wouldn't have staff to do this," stated Marcus.

"But here they're doing this here intentionally just to faciliеate the salaries to the Palestinian terrorists," he claimed.

The PMW's director also pointed out that the ICRC fills out power of attorney forms "used for the purpose of enabling someone to receive their terror salary."

"Israel has to tell red cross that even if you do it in other countries, here it's being used to facilitate terror payments under Israeli law," concluded Marcus.