West Bank: 15 reported injured in attacks by settler extremists

Extremist Israeli settlers on Saturday attacked a group of Palestinian villagers, activists and journalists on Saturday in the West Bank, near the Palestinian village of Beita. Some 15 people were injured in the attacks, including Palestinians, Israeli activists and two Reuters journalists, according to reports.

The area, south of Nablus, has become a flashpoint for clashes between settlers and Palestinians, that have grown in frequency in the past two years, as the October 7 massacre and the ensuing Gaza war fanned Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

Far-left Israeli and other activists have often joined Palestinians during the olive-picking season to document clashes with settlers.

Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday that it "condemns any act of violence and will continue to operate to maintain security and order in the area."

According to a U.N. report released on Friday, Israeli settlers carried out 264 attacks in the West Bank against Palestinians in October, the biggest monthly total since U.N. officials began tracking such incidents in 2006.