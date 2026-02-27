Masked Israeli assailants on Friday attacked Palestinian and civilians in the West Bank village of Qusra near Nablus. As a result, two Israeli civilians were injured and evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

Israeli security forces are conducting searches to apprehend the suspected individuals. Additionally, the Israel Police has opened an investigation into the details of the incident.

Saying that attack represented a "serious incident," the IDF underscored that it "strongly condemns violence of any kind that undermines security and stability in the area and will continue to operate to maintain the security of residents and order in the region."

Israeli officials have repeatedly warned that aggressive actions by far-right extremists in the West Bank against Palestinians and Israelis, IDF and civilian, pose a serious security threat to the Jewish state.