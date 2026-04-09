West Bank clash leaves Israeli teen seriously injured and Palestinian dead

A young Israeli man was seriously injured Wednesday evening during a stone-throwing clash between Palestinians and Israeli civilians near the village of Tayasir in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, amid rising tensions in the area.

According to initial reports, the confrontation escalated when stones were exchanged during an altercation between Palestinians and Israeli civilians.

An off-duty soldier who was present at the scene opened fire during the incident, striking one of the Palestinian participants. The Palestinian man was later pronounced dead.

The injured Israeli youth was evacuated to hospital in serious condition.

Israel Defense Forces forces arrived shortly after the incident and summoned police. The case is now being investigated jointly by police and the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division to determine the exact circumstances of the shooting.

The IDF said in an initial statement that the incident involved stone-throwing between Palestinians and Israeli civilians, and confirmed that both an Israeli civilian and a Palestinian were taken for medical treatment.