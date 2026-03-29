West Bank: IDF launches investigation after CNN footage shows soldiers confronting crew at gunpoint

Footage aired by CNN from a report on rising tensions in the West Bank has sparked international controversy after documenting a confrontation between Israel Defense Forces soldiers and a film crew.

The incident took place in the northern West Bank, where CNN correspondent Jeremy Diamond and his team had arrived to cover an outpost established in memory of Yehuda Sherman, who was killed in a prior attack near Homesh.

According to the footage, IDF soldiers approached the crew during filming, pointed their weapons at them, and ordered them to sit on the ground.

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Members of the crew can be heard identifying themselves as journalists, with Diamond saying on air: “The soldiers immediately arrived and pointed their weapons at us, asking everyone to sit down immediately. We are not a threat here.” CNN also reported that one of its crew members was assaulted and that there were attempts to confiscate equipment.

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In the same footage, one soldier is heard confronting the crew and making controversial remarks, including: “If you had a brother and they murdered him – what would you do?” He later added, “All of Judea and Samaria belong to us,” and claimed the outpost would eventually become a legal settlement.

The video quickly drew widespread attention and criticism internationally.

In response, the IDF said the conduct and statements captured in the footage “are unacceptable and do not reflect the conduct expected of IDF soldiers,” adding that the incident is under investigation. Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir spoke with Central Command head Avi Bluth and instructed that preliminary findings and recommendations be presented as soon as possible.