West Bank infiltration thwarted: operation neutralizes terrorist
Security forces eliminate an armed operative in Negohot and raid a nearby residence, seizing weapons and military gear intended for imminent attacks
An armed operative who infiltrated the community of Negohot in the West Bank was identified and eliminated on Saturday during a high-speed joint intervention by the IDF and the Shin Bet.
The infiltration triggered an immediate security sweep of the sector, executed based on precise real-time intelligence.
Following the elimination, IDF soldiers and internal security agents launched a follow-up raid in the Khirbet Fuqeiqah area, the residential base of the operative near Negohot.
Forces targeted the individual's home in a search-and-seize operation designed to neutralize secondary threats and dismantle local support networks.
According to an official statement, Israeli forces uncovered a cache of military equipment and a homemade weapon at the residence. Investigators believe the hardware was staged for imminent attacks against both IDF personnel and civilians, pointing to a sophisticated level of premeditation.
The operation occurs amid a period of heightened vigilance across the West Bank, as security forces intensify preemptive strikes to block infiltrations before they reach civilian centers.