West Bank infiltration thwarted: operation neutralizes terrorist

An armed operative who infiltrated the community of Negohot in the West Bank was identified and eliminated on Saturday during a high-speed joint intervention by the IDF and the Shin Bet.

The infiltration triggered an immediate security sweep of the sector, executed based on precise real-time intelligence.

Following the elimination, IDF soldiers and internal security agents launched a follow-up raid in the Khirbet Fuqeiqah area, the residential base of the operative near Negohot.

Forces targeted the individual's home in a search-and-seize operation designed to neutralize secondary threats and dismantle local support networks.

According to an official statement, Israeli forces uncovered a cache of military equipment and a homemade weapon at the residence. Investigators believe the hardware was staged for imminent attacks against both IDF personnel and civilians, pointing to a sophisticated level of premeditation.

The operation occurs amid a period of heightened vigilance across the West Bank, as security forces intensify preemptive strikes to block infiltrations before they reach civilian centers.