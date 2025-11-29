West Bank: Palestinian hurls iron rod at Israeli vehicle

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops were dispatched late on Saturday to the Az-Zawiya area in the northern West Bank, following a report that a terrorist hurled an iron rod toward an Israeli vehicle driving through the area.

No injuries were reported, but the vehicle was damaged.

The IDF and Shin Bet are combing the area and questioning suspects in order to locate the terrorist.

This comes as Israeli security forces are conducting a wide-scale counterterrorism operation in the northern West Bank.

The operation was launched in response to efforts by Palestinian terrorist groups to establish a presence in the area.

“The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet will not allow terrorists to entrench themselves in the area and are working actively to thwart them,” the IDF and Shin Bet said in a joint statement earlier this week.