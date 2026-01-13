West Bank: Thieves disguised as Israeli soldiers rob a jewelry store in Hebron

On Tuesday morning, a group of Bedouin criminals from the Abu al-Qi'an tribe in southern Israel carried out a brazen daylight robbery of a jewelry store in Hebron, in the West Bank, after disguising themselves as Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers.

The operation was described by security officials as resembling a coordinated military-style raid.

The suspects entered the city wearing full tactical military uniforms and were armed with three standard M-16 rifles.

After successfully burglarizing the store, they fled the scene. During the subsequent pursuit, security forces discovered five helmets and additional military gear inside the suspects’ vehicle. Authorities have not yet determined how the group obtained the uniforms and weapons.

IDF forces quickly launched a manhunt, which ended with the arrest of the suspects by the Judea and Samaria District Police, assisted by Border Police units.

In a statement, an IDF spokesperson said: “Security forces were deployed earlier in the Dahriya area, under the Judea Brigade, following reports of armed suspects impersonating IDF soldiers and robbing stores in the area. Forces are currently pursuing the suspects. We stress that these individuals are not IDF soldiers.”

The incident sparked strong reactions from regional leaders. Eliram Azoulay, head of the Mount Hebron Regional Council, warned that the event represented a serious escalation. “This morning’s incident is a troubling wake-up call for the entire security establishment,” he said. “A vehicle carrying individuals dressed as combat soldiers could just as easily penetrate Tel Aviv, Be’er Sheva, or Jerusalem under the guise of an operation, without raising suspicion, exactly as happened today.”

Azoulay nevertheless praised the rapid response of the Judea Brigade and other security forces, noting that one of the council’s farms lay along the suspects’ escape route.

“Their presence on the ground helped complicate the getaway,” he said, “once again demonstrating the importance of maintaining a strong local presence.”