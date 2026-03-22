West Bank villages set ablaze in wave of overnight extremist settler attacks

Multiple Palestinian villages in the northern West Bank were targeted overnight in what residents and local officials described as a wave of attacks involving arson, vandalism and assaults by groups of extremist settlers.

Footage from Jalud, Fandaqumiya, Silat ad-Dhahr and Qaryut shows buildings on fire and thick smoke rising over residential areas, with residents seen moving to evacuate people from homes as the flames spread.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least three people were injured in Jalud after being beaten during the unrest, while a further six injuries were reported in nearby villages in the Jenin area, also attributed to physical assaults. No fatalities have been reported.

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Local officials said attackers set fire to a storage facility and a vehicle in Jalud and damaged multiple homes after throwing stones at properties, breaking windows and forcing residents to confront the fires during the night.

There were no immediate reports of arrests, despite repeated incidents of similar violence reported in recent weeks across parts of the West Bank.

The latest unrest comes following the killing of a settler a day earlier, when the ATV he was traveling in was struck by a Palestinian vehicle. Israeli authorities initially said the incident appeared accidental, but later said they were also examining whether it was intentional, raising concerns about possible retaliatory attacks.