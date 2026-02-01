What to expect: Gaza's Rafah border crossing set to reopen

The Rafah border crossing is expected to reopen this Sunday, allowing Gaza residents to travel through Egypt for the first time since the war erupted following the October 7, 2023 massacres.

At the initial stage, passage will be limited exclusively to Gazans, while foreign journalists will continue to be barred from entering the enclave.

Officials estimate the crossing will handle roughly 200 people per day, with departures expected to far outnumber returns, about 150 exits versus 50 entries.

In the coming days, a so-called “technocratic” commission is also slated to enter Gaza via Rafah, a move Israeli officials are presenting as a goodwill gesture tied to the implementation of the second phase of the Trump plan.

Operationally, Israel will vet and approve individual exit lists, while the crossing itself will be administered by Gazan authorities under European Union supervision.

Although Israeli forces will not be physically present, a remote monitoring system will enable Israeli security services to block unauthorized travelers, particularly individuals deemed sensitive, including Hamas leaders.

Access into Gaza will remain tightly controlled. Those cleared to enter will be transported by bus to an Israeli checkpoint, where they will undergo full security screening, including biometric identification, facial recognition, and body searches.

The stated aim is to ensure that only approved individuals enter the territory and to prevent the smuggling of weapons or banned materials, effectively maintaining Israeli security oversight.

The reopening of Rafah also comes amid heightened military activity. It follows an Israeli strike in Gaza City on Saturday that Hamas sources say killed around 30 people.

The operation reportedly targeted Hamas police headquarters, after the group had increased its police presence in recent days to demonstrate control ahead of the technocratic commission’s arrival and to secure its entry using its own forces.