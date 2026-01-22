Who will disarm Hamas under Trump’s ‘Board of Peace,’ and how?

During his presentation of the 'Master Plan for Gaza' in Davos, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, finally answered the long-awaited question: How will Hamas be disarmed, and by whom.

"We have a new government in Gaza. This government will be working with Hamas on the demilitarization to really take the principles that were agreed to in the document to the next phase," Kushner said.

The head of the new technocratic committee in Gaza, Ali Shaath, confirmed as such during his televised remarks: "As chief commissioner of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), it's my responsibility to turn this moment into action to restore order to rebuild institutions and to create a future for the people of Gaza defined by opportunity and dignity under the principle of one authority, one law, and one weapon."

And so, the actual task of disarming Hamas will not be carried out by the International Stabilization Force (ISF) as initially believed, but rather by the Palestinians themselves, meaning, by 10,000-15,000 Palestinian police personnel, trained by Egypt and Jordan.

Whether they are up to the task remains to be seen, as well as the extent of Hamas's ability to undercut any such attempts or masquerade its seriousness to cooperate.

HOW WILL THE DISARMAMENT TAKE PLACE?

Under the 'Master Plan', the NCAG police force will "completely dismantle the military structure" of Hamas in Gaza, under international verification.

"Heavy weapons, tunnels, military infrastructure, weapons production facilities, and munitions (will be) destroyed… Heavy weapons will be decommissioned immediately. Personal arms will be registered and decommissioned by sector as NCAG police becomes capable of guaranteeing personal security," the plan says.

To ensure monopoly of force, "all militant armed groups, internal security, and police organizations dismantled or integrated into NCAG following rigorous vetting," the plan says. Disarmament will be rewarded with amnesty and reintegration, or safe passage outside of Gaza.

The disarmament will be phased, "with independent verification that leads to calibrated IDF withdrawal to the security perimeter based on agreed upon standards." Only once the entire Gaza Strip is disarmed will there be a "full IDF withdrawal to the security 9 perimeter."

As Kushner put it: "If Hamas does not demilitarize, that will be what holds back Gaza and the people of Gaza from achieving their aspiration. And that's very important."

It's important to note that there are many challenges to this plan. Hamas has so far rejected any notion of disarmament and has so far shown only partial willingness to comply with the demanded concessions. The success of the disarmament plan relies on three key factors:

1. Trump's resolve to coerce Hamas into disarming.

2. The seriousness of the new Gaza police force in implementing the plan and rooting out any threatening Hamas activity in the areas under its control.

3. How successful the technocratic committee will be in improving the daily life of ordinary Gazans.

Only the success of all these factors combined will hinder Hamas's ability to pose an effective internal opposition to the new administration in Gaza.

Obviously, there is much uncertainty, but as far as Israel is concerned, it is giving these factors a chance. Failure to deliver will prompt swift Israeli military action under Israel's new defense doctrine.