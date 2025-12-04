Yasser Abu Shabaab killed in internal clans’ conflict in Gaza, report

Israeli media reported today that Yasser Abu Shabab, identified as the leader of a group known as the “Popular Forces” operating in eastern Rafah, was shot and killed by unidentified attackers. Israeli outlets suggested the killing may be linked to internal disputes.

According to early reports, Abu Shabab had allegedly been involved in undisclosed coordination with Israel in recent months, a claim that drew criticism locally and was said to have intensified tensions in the area.

Witness accounts cited in Israeli media described armed individuals exiting a vehicle and firing at Abu Shabab at close range before leaving the scene.

Palestinian sources have not confirmed the reports, and the circumstances of the incident remain under review.

This is a developing story