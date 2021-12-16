Algeria, Tunisia advance to FIFA Arab Cup Final

North African neighbors to play in title match of Qatar-hosted tournament this Saturday

Algeria will kick off against Tunisia on Saturday for the championship match of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup after knocking out host Qatar Wednesday in a thrilling 2-1 affair decided on a penalty kick in the 17th minute of stoppage time.

Mohammed Belaili converted the penalty kick at Al Thumama Stadium to send the visiting squad on to the final, where they will meet their north African neighbor, who earlier on Wednesday participated in another dramatic ending with a last-minute own goal by Egypt for a 1-0 final score.

The Tunisia-Egypt semi-final match took place at the newly constructed Stadium 974. Both semi-final stadiums are in the Qatari capital Doha.

The tournament featuring 16 of the Arab world’s best soccer teams was scheduled one year ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which will mark the first time that the international competition will be hosted in the Middle East.

It is the 10th edition of the Arab world's national soccer tournament and the first edition under the authority of FIFA — international soccer's governing body.

The six venues used for the tournament's 32 matches will also be used for the World Cup next year.

According to FIFA's website, the Arab Cup provides "the perfect opportunity to test facilities and operations one year before world football’s flagship event takes place in the Middle East."